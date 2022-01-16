Watch: Georgia fan spreads father’s ashes in Sanford Stadium’s hedges

Joe Vitale
·1 min read

To Georgia fans, Sanford Stadium is more than just a football stadium.

During Georgia’s national championship celebration on Saturday, one Georgia fan honored his father’s wishes of having his ashes spread on the iconic hedges in Sanford Stadium.

What a moment for this Georgia fan, knowing that his father will forever be a part of Sanford Stadium and its historical days to come.

