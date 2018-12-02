Watch: Georgia Fails to Convert on Awful Fake Punt Attempt in SEC Championship Game vs. Alabama

Georgia failed to convert on a fake-punt attempt in the fourth quarter of Saturday's SEC Championship Game against Alabama.

With 3:11 remaining, the Bulldogs faced fourth-and-11 from midfield when head coach Kirby Smart dialed up a direct snap to quarterback Justin Fields. The freshman signal-caller was caught after gaining just two yards on the play.

On 4th and 11, Georgia dialed up this fake.

Alabama was not fooled. pic.twitter.com/FBB8DuG2Kp

The failed conversion set up the Crimson Tide with possession on their own 48-yard line. It took two minutes before quarterback Jalen Hurts–who replaced an injured Tua Tagovailoa early in the fourth–sprinted into the end zone from 15 yards out for a go-ahead score with just over a minute remaining in the game. Alabama won the game 35–28.