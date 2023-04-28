WATCH: Georgia DT Jalen Carter gets the draft call from Eagles at No. 9 overall

Jalen Carter was one of 17 prospects in attendance for the 2023 NFL draft held in Kansas City, and the former Georgia All-American is now a member of the Eagles.

Watch as Nick Sirianni and GM Howie Roseman welcome Carter with his call before being selected.

Nolan Smith will join Carter in Philadelphia, and they reunite with defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean on Sean Desai’s defense.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire