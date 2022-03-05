WATCH: Georgia DL Jordan Davis shows off rare athleticism at 6-6, 341 pounds

There’s a reason I stopped playing quarterback and focused on writing about football instead, and it’s the existence of people like Jordan Davis.

After weighing in at 6-6 and 341 pounds at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the Georgia star defensive lineman put on a show in on-field drills, including a ridiculous 40-yard dash.

Here’s Davis showing off his ridiculous athleticism in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon:

