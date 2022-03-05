WATCH: Georgia DL Jordan Davis shows off rare athleticism at 6-6, 341 pounds
There’s a reason I stopped playing quarterback and focused on writing about football instead, and it’s the existence of people like Jordan Davis.
After weighing in at 6-6 and 341 pounds at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the Georgia star defensive lineman put on a show in on-field drills, including a ridiculous 40-yard dash.
Here’s Davis showing off his ridiculous athleticism in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon:
BIG MAN MOVIN.@GeorgiaFootball DL @jordanxdavis99 with an UNREAL 4.82u at 341 lbs. 😱
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/aEVRSssbOC
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
This dude makes these drills look like nothing for a 341 lb man. 😤@jordanxdavis99 | @GeorgiaFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/BdYxqD2RWx
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
