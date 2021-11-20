Watch: Georgia DL Jordan Davis scores 1 yard rushing TD
We’ve been asking for it all year, and now we finally got it.
On senior day, senior defensive lineman Jordan Davis scored his first career rushing touchdown to put Georgia up 7-0 early against Charleston Southern.
JORDAN DAVIS FOR 6️⃣ 🔥
(via @GeorgiaFootball)pic.twitter.com/isxQpwKsIq
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 20, 2021
We’ve seen Davis and fellow defensive tackle lined up as blockers all year in the goal line package, but this was a first. Well done by Kirby Smart to give the senior some love in his final home game.