Watch: Georgia DL commit scores on 70-yard run as QB

Georgia commit Quintavious Johnson is one of the most athletic defensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class.

The three-star Mays High School prospect is rated as No. 48 defensive lineman and the No. 52 player in Georgia, per 247Sports Composite.

Johnson’s athleticism was on full display on Friday night as Mays took on Douglas County High School. We don’t see a 6-foot-4, 255 pound defensive lineman take off on a 70-yard touchdown run often.

Johnson is a member of the Bulldogs’ No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire