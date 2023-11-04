Watch: Georgia commit Dylan Raiola throws a dime to five-star K.J. Bolden

Georgia football commit Dylan Raiola, a five-star recruit, threw an absolutely picturesque bomb to fellow five-star K.J. Bolden on Friday night.

Given that each of the two players involved are five-star recruits, does this make it a 10-star play?

Coming into this weekend, Raiola was 118-of-195, completing 61 percent of his passes for 2,042 yards and 22 touchdowns through nine games. He has no interceptions on the season.

Raiola and Bolden, a Florida State commit, made this 46-yard connection look easy. With just a little step up in the pocket and a snap of the wrist, a flick even, Raiola puts the ball out there for Bolden.

Without adjusting or breaking his stride, Bolden makes it six points for Buford (Buford, Georgia). Buford rolled to a 63-0 win over Gwinnett Central (Lawrenceville, Georgia).

Also, can we add that it is a nice, clean pocket to throw from for Raiola? There was also a very nice blocking pick-up from junior running back Justin Baker on the player to keep Raiola clean.

Raiola is the No. 1 recruit in the nation according to Rivals. Three recruiting services (247Sports, ESPN and Rivals) rank him as a five-star prospect.

Those three services also rank him as the top quarterback recruit in the nation.

