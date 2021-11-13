Watch: Georgia answers UT score with James Cook TD

We’ve got a game in Knoxville.

No. 1 Georgia watched Tennessee march down the field for a score on their opening possession and answered with their own touchdown to make it 7-7 with just under nine minutes to go in the first quarter.

It all started with a nine yard touchdown pass from Volunteer quarterback Hendon Hooker to Velus Jones.

That was the first touchdown the Bulldogs have allowed in the first quarter all season.

It was UGA’s turn, though, and they answered with a big drive capped off by a 39-yard touchdown rush from James Cook.

You can catch the game live right now on CBS.

