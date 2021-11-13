Watch: Georgia answers UT score with James Cook TD

We’ve got a game in Knoxville.

No. 1 Georgia watched Tennessee march down the field for a score on their opening possession and answered with their own touchdown to make it 7-7 with just under nine minutes to go in the first quarter.

It all started with a nine yard touchdown pass from Volunteer quarterback Hendon Hooker to Velus Jones.

TENNESSEE STRIKES FIRST@Vol_Football off to a hot start vs. No. 1 Georgia. pic.twitter.com/0FGu7vn5aW — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 13, 2021

That was the first touchdown the Bulldogs have allowed in the first quarter all season.

It was UGA’s turn, though, and they answered with a big drive capped off by a 39-yard touchdown rush from James Cook.

Back come the dawgs! James Cook gets @GeorgiaFootball on the board after some great blocking. pic.twitter.com/M9ZgCOXMOP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 13, 2021

