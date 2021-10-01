Watch Georges St-Pierre sneak up on Khabib Nurmagomedov for a cool moment

Georges St-Pierre might be the only man to ever take Khabib Nurmagomedov’s back.

Well, not exactly, but St-Pierre (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC) did surprise Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) during his interview Friday at the Arnold Sports Festival in Birmingham, England.

@georgesstpierre surprises @khabib_nurmagomedov on stage!!! An UNFORGETTABLE MOMENT 🦅

St-Pierre, a guest who’s also set to make his appearance Friday, faced off with the undefeated Nurmagomedov, which is probably the closest we’ll ever get to see these two legends fighting.

Both Nurmagomedov and recent Hall of Fame inductee St-Pierre have expressed interest in fighting each other over the course of their careers. But in a July interview with MMA Junkie, Nurmagomedov revealed that he declined a recent offer to fight St-Pierre. “The Eagle” insisted that he’s done fighting and while we likely have to put the idea of a superfight to rest, at least we can enjoy the former champions on the same stage.

