Watch Georges St-Pierre Do a Grueling 'Rocky'-Style Workout in the Snow

The Editors
·1 min read
From Men's Health

Rumors continue to circulate that retired UFC legend Georges St-Pierre is gearing up for a return to the octagon against Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is still listed as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

If St-Pierre's goal is to put those rumors to rest, however, a winter training session in grey sweats that calls to mind another fighter known for taking on a Russian legend is certainly an interesting way to do it.

In his most recent Instagram video, the 39-year-old two-division champ shared a look at his 'Rocky'-style training session, donning a pair of grey sweats amidst what appears to be a grueling outdoor workout in the snow. You can practically hear the "Eye of the Tiger" blaring in the background as St-Pierre works his way through a series of sprints, medicine ball throws, and more.

"Training in a snowstorm today has reminded me of something very important," St-Pierre wrote in the post's caption. "There’s nothing like getting out of your comfort zone in order to improve!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Georges St-Pierre (@georgesstpierre)

In the comments, his followers reacted, well, as you might expect. "Giving off Rocky 4 vibes vs Drago 😂," one fan wrote, referencing one of the most iconic (and ridiculous) training montages in film history. "You know he's training for the Eagle," wrote another.

Asked in January if a comeback fight for GSP was in the works, however, UFC president Dana White continued to deny it, according to Bleacher Report. "Nope," he told reporters. "GSP never came up. [Khabib] isn't interested in that fight. From what I hear today, after that, neither is GSP. So, that's over."

