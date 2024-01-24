How to watch George Washington vs Richmond: Streaming info for tonight's A10 men's basketball game

Richmond v George Washington

It's the George Washington Revolutionaries vs Richmond Spiders tonight in an A10 men's basketball showdown streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com at 7:00 PM ET. See below for everything you need to know about tonight's game.

The Richmond Spiders picked up their 8th straight win against Davidson on Saturday in a 69-64 overtime thriller. Richmond guard Jordan King scored 24 points in the victory—including all seven of the Spiders' points during the extra minutes of play. King is second in the conference in scoring, averaging 18.3 points per game this season. Forward Isaiah Bigelow scored 10 points on Saturday and finished with a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Spiders, led by head coach Chris Mooney, are undefeated at home this season and look to earn their 10th straight win tonight against George Washington.

The George Washington Revolutionaries fell 81-67 at UMass on Saturday, snapping their 3-game win streak. Redshirt freshman guard Garrett Johnson led George Washington in scoring with 16 points. Darren Buchanan Jr. finished with 15 points and 8 rebounds while Maximus Edwards finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Johnson and Buchanan Jr. have proven to be a dynamic freshman duo for George Washington earning a combined total of 7 A-10 Rookie of the Week awards this season. The pair has a combined average of 29.6 points per game and 12.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52% from the floor.

Tonight's match up will be the 108th installment of George Washington and Richmond. The Spiders have won 10 of the last 12 meetings overall, including 5 straight wins at home against the Revolutionaries.

