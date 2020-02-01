How to Watch: George Washington at Richmond: Time, TV Channel, Live stream,

The Richmond Spiders (15-6, 5-3) are hoping for a win over the George Washington Colonials (10-11, 4-4) at home.

Currently 9-2 at home, the Spiders are ranked second in the nation in free-throw attempts, at 80.4 percent.

Grant Golden scored a game-high 24 points in the Spider's loss at VCU. Gold is one of only 13 players in D-1 averaging at least 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game this season.

George Washington on the other hand, has been performing pretty well with it's freshman stepping up to the plate including Armel Potter, Jamison Battle, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Maceo Jack. The freshman combined have contributed to 70 percent of the teams scoring this season.

George Washington vs. Richmond: How to Watch

Who: George Washington Colonials (10-11, 4-4) at Richmond Spiders (15-6, 5-3)

What: ACC basketball on NBC Sports Washington

When: Saturday, February 1st, 6 p.m. ET.

Where: Robins Center, Richmond, VA

TV Channel: You can watch Syracuse vs. Clemson on NBC Sports Washington Plus (Channel Finder).









