Watch George Kittle wreak havoc in run game during youth football days

Watching George Kittle run with the ball is something of beauty -- and he's been doing it for a long time now.

His wife, Clair, posted on her Instagram story some old-school footage of the 49ers' two-time Pro Bowl tight end wreaking havoc during his youth football games:

He was running hard well before he got paid to do it.

Last season, Kittle had 1,053 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a huge part of the 49ers' run to Super Bowl LIV.

While the 49ers ultimately fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Big Game, Kittle made a promise to ensure he and the rest of the 49ers will be back and will get "vengeance."

It's nice to see where it all began. The guy is a freak on the field and we're lucky some of us just get to watch and don't have to keep up.

