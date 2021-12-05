WATCH: George Kittle makes arguably most impressive play of career
Fancy footwork all the way to end zone for the YAC 👑 himself. #ProBowlVote @gkittle46
📺 #SFvsSEA on CBS pic.twitter.com/hgHxXbhem3
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 5, 2021
There are a lot of impressive plays on George Kittle’s resumé. His 49-yard touchdown catch against the Seahawks on Sunday to put the 49ers up 23-14 late in the first half might’ve been the most impressive of them.