Watch George Kittle catch late go-ahead TD pass for 49ers vs. Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo went to his favorite target when the 49ers needed it most.

Trailing the Rams 28-24 midway through the fourth quarter Saturday night, Garoppolo rolled to his right on third-and-goal and, after extending the play, found Kittle less than a yard into the end zone for the go-ahead score. It was eerily similar to the game-winning touchdown Atlanta's Julio Jones scored against San Francisco in Week 15.

Kittle comes in CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/bKtYyV1FB9 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 22, 2019

Kittle got the scoring drive started with a 36-yard reception on first-and-10 from the 49ers' 9-yard-line. The touchdown reception was Kittle's team-leading fifth on the evening, and put San Francisco in front 31-28 with 6:06 remaining in regulation.

After the Rams tied the game on a Greg Zuerlein field goal, the 49ers won the game on a 33-yard field goal by Robbie Gould as time expired.

