In case you haven't been paying attention, George Kittle is a huge wrestling fan.

The 49ers tight end invoked one of his favorite wrestlers, The Rock, following San Francisco's Week 3 win over the Steelers.

The following morning, he had to pinch himself after said wrestling hero responded to his impression.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kittle is one of the more magnetic personalities in the 49ers locker room, and it appears some of his teammates have latched on to his passion -- or they just want to see Kittle in his true element -- as they joined Kittle at WWE SmackDown Live at Chase Center on Tuesday night.

No, seriously -- his true element:

Story continues

Yes, that's a 'The Rock' shirt that Kittle is wearing, while flanked by fellow teammates Jimmy Garoppolo, Garret Celek, Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis.

Garoppolo stuck with the "Jimmy GQ" look. Surprise, surprise.

He and his favorite target made sure to enjoy an alcoholic beverage together.

And still showing @AaronRodgers12 how to chug beer, atta boy!! pic.twitter.com/AVQEUHUHSs — Robbie T (@robbiet_20) September 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Pettis appeared to be in great spirits. That tends to happen when you make the game-winning touchdown catch.

[RELATED: Why 49ers' win over the Steelers could be season-defining]

Celek and Taylor have yet to appear in a game this season while recovering from offseason surgeries, but clearly, they're not missing out on the team-building exercises.

Safe to say, the 49ers are feeling good at 3-0.

Watch George Kittle, 49ers go crazy at WWE SmackDown at Chase Center originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area