How to watch Gent-Wevelgem – live streaming

Wout van Aert is among the favourites for Classics glory at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday

We're deep into cobbled Classics season now and the men's Gent-Wevelgem and Gent-Wevelgem Women are next on the menu on Sunday, March 26.

The two races are based around the famous Kemmelberg cobbled climb, offering a chance for glory for the sprinters and Classics specialists alike. It's another major stop on the road to the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix and one of the premier races of the spring calendar.

Reigning champions Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) will be back to defend their titles in Flanders on Sunday afternoon and plenty more Classics stars will be joining them at the start to battle for victory.

The men's race will see Classics men including Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Mads Pedersen (Bahrain Victorious) and Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) mix it up with sprinters including Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Meanwhile, Gent-Wevelgem Women will welcome stars including Lorena Wiebes, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ), Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram), and Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo).

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch the Gent-Wevelgem via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Check below for the Gent-Wevelgem men's route and Gent-Wevelgem Women route plus start list information, and scroll down for all your Gent-Wevelgem live streaming needs.

Image 1 of 2

Route details for the 2023 Gent-Wevelgem

Image 2 of 2

Map and profile for the 2023 Gent-Wevelgem women's race

Gent-Wevelgem live streams

ExpressVPN can help you watch the 2023 E3 Saxo Classic, no matter your location.

If you're in the UK, Australia, or any one of many European countries, the race will be aired live and in full on GCN+ and Eurosport – via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99.

For cycling fans in the USA or Canada, Flobikes is your port of call for live coverage. A year-long subscription will set you back $150 in the USA and $209.99 in Canada, with monthly prices running at higher rates.

Belgian broadcasters Sporza and RTBF will be airing the race if you fancy some local flavour.

If you are away from the broadcast country, or on holiday outside your country, and find that the live streams are geo-restricted, you can get around this by gaining access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.