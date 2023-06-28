WATCH: Geno Smith working out with Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seahawks fans are going to like what they see on the field in 2023. After a surprising 9-8 year fueled mostly by a surprising offense, Seattle loaded up this offseason to give Geno Smith all the help a quarterback could want.

One such move was selecting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. The Seahawks shared a video of Smith finding JSN in practice and it sure seems like their quarterback is quite happy with his new weapon.

