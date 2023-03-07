WATCH: Geno Smith’s Top 10 throws from 2022

The Pacific Northwest is buzzing, as the Seattle Seahawks recently came to terms on a team friendly deal with quarterback Geno Smith. Both Seattle and Smith are winners, as Smith gets handsomely rewarded while the Seahawks secure their quarterback without sacrificing financial flexibility.

It’s plenty of reason for 12’s everywhere to celebrate, and they certainly have, as the Twitter reaction has been overwhelmingly positive towards Smith.

As if fans needed another reason to be excited, the NFL’s Twitter account shared the Top 10 throws from Smith’s record setting, career-best season. You can view them below.

The season of his life led to the contract he's been working towards his whole career. What a journey for @Seahawks QB1, @GenoSmith3. 👏 pic.twitter.com/feEejalLaV — NFL (@NFL) March 7, 2023

The 12th Man will certainly be hoping Smith can replicate this success for 2023. If he is able to, and the Seahawks capitalize on another strong draft, Seattle could very well be making serious noise this fall and winter.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire