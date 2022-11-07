Watch: Geno Smith talks about Seahawks’ offensive resilience after pick-six play

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith wasn’t on his A-game against the Cardinals, as he made three turnover-worthy throws by our count.

To his credit, Smith has not gotten rattled all season no matter what’s been going on around him. He stayed even-keeled again on Sunday, eventually leading three straight scoring drives to win after throwing an interception. Watch Smith talk about his unit’s resilience after the pick-six play.

Here was Geno Smith on the resilience that he and the Seahawks showed with three straight touchdown drives after his pick-six. pic.twitter.com/44JKj6aIfV — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 7, 2022

Going into Week 10, Seattle ranks No. 7 in offensive DVOA, No. 11 in yards per game and No. 4 in scoring.

