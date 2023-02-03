Watch: Geno Smith talks about his motivation for the 2022 season

“I ain’t write back yet” didn’t really become the household catchphrase Geno Smith hoped it would. Nevertheless, Smith put in a strong 2022 season – earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl in the process and likely a lucrative new contract this offseason.

Smith says he wanted to prove the Seahawks right for putting their faith in him this year. Watch No. 7 talk to SiriusXM NFL Radio about his motivation.

"It's looking very good. We think we can get some things done."@Seahawks Quarterback Geno Smith discussed his 2022 season and his future in Seattle.#ProBowlGames | #Seahawks | #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/eSmlaKdLf2 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 3, 2023

