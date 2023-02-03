Watch: Geno Smith talks about his motivation for the 2022 season

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

“I ain’t write back yet” didn’t really become the household catchphrase Geno Smith hoped it would. Nevertheless, Smith put in a strong 2022 season – earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl in the process and likely a lucrative new contract this offseason.

Smith says he wanted to prove the Seahawks right for putting their faith in him this year. Watch No. 7 talk to SiriusXM NFL Radio about his motivation.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

