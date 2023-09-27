Watch: Geno Smith encouraging rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The learning curve for rookies in the NFL can be brutal, no matter how talented they are or how much they dominated at the college level. That’s why having veterans who are willing to help is a critical part of building any successful team.

Watch Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith coaching up rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the sidelines of Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

Geno Smith's mentorship is special. Look how he takes @jaxon_smith1 under his wing 👏 @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/aVuglN1ctO — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 26, 2023

So far JSN hasn’t been involved very much offensively, getting just 14 targets from Smith with most coming near the line of scrimmage – his ADOT is just 2.7 yards. He’s caught nine passes, totaling 57 yards and two first downs. JSN has not scored a touchdown as of yet.

That will change though, as he grows into his role expect Smith-Njigba to become a legitimate No. 3 option for this offense.

