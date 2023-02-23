Watch Geno Smith’s best dime throws during the 2022 season

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith may have been the biggest surprise of the entire 2022 NFL season. For the first five weeks of the year he was throwing like a legitimate MVP candidate. In the end, he finished with a top-10 kind of performance and won himself the Comeback Player of the Year award.

No QB can play at a perfect level the entire season, but when Smith was on he was ON. Here’s a great highlight reel of Smith’s best dimes of the year.

A collection of Geno Smith’s best throws of the season. A career reborn. His deep ball is a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/Yc1MzyAvSJ — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) February 23, 2023

Smith ended the season with 30 touchdown passes, a new franchise record 4,282 yards and a league-best 69.9% completion percentage.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire