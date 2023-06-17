WATCH: Geno Smith airs out long ball to RB Ken Walker

Watch out, the Seattle Seahawks could have a rather explosive offense in the NFL this year. Not only did the Seahawks offense surprise in 2022, they were actually the considerably stronger unit when compared to their defense.

Seattle brought back quarterback Geno Smith, and drafted talented rookies like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Zach Charbonnet to help bring this offense to another level. But don’t be sleeping on second year stud Kenneth Walker III.

During practice, Smith and the Seahawks Twitter account shared quite the highlight, which you can see for yourself below.

