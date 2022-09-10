Watch: Gavin Wimsatt throws his first ever touchdown pass…and makes it look effortless

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — In his first collegiate start, Gavin Wimsatt got his first career touchdown pass on Saturday, throwing an absolute bomb to Chris Long as Rutgers football continued to pile up the points on Wagner.

It was a beautiful pass from Wimsatt to Long as the Rutgers quarterback effortlessly tossed a 41-yard touchdown pass to put the Scarlet Knights up 21-0 at 3:35 in the first quarter.

Wimsatt, who featured in four games last year as a freshman, orchestrated the game-winning drive for Rutgers in the season opener last weekend at Boston College. Going 96-yards in 12-plays, Rutgers came from behind to secure a 22-21 win over their ACC opponent.

The play showcased the potential of Wimsatt, a former four-star recruit and one of the top quarterback recruits in the country last year. Wimsatt joined Rutgers last September after he played just three games for Owensboro High School (Owensboro, KY).

Wimsatt’s arm strength is undeniable and Rutgers has not had a quarterback with this ability to stretch the field in over a decade.

Check out Gavin Wimsatt throwing his first college touchdown pass:

For Wimsatt, it was a little bit ‘anything you can do I can do better.’ On Rutgers’ previous possession, quarterback Evan Simon found wide receiver Aron Cruickshank for a 40-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead for the Scarlet Knights.

With incumbent starter Noah Vedral sidelined with an injury, Simon and Wimsatt are battling for playing time and the starting role. Rutgers was up 28-0 at the end of the first quarter with Johnny Langan, a Wildcat quarterback, finding Isaiah Washington for a 43-yard touchdown pass.

