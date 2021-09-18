WATCH: Gators within two on Dameon Pierce’s fourth quarter TD

What has transpired so far in Gainesville between the Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide defies everything the pundits predicted ahead of today’s grueling matchup between two Southeastern Conference heavyweights.

After a first quarter performance by the visiting team that had many thinking this game was going to be a runaway loss, the Orange and Blue has refused to back down against the top-ranked team in the nation and fought back within two thanks to a late fourth-quarter drive culminated by another Dameon Pierce touchdown. Here is a look at the crucial score by the Gators running back.

DAMEON PIERCE SENDS THE SWAMP INTO A FRENZY pic.twitter.com/Zu7kFzkxLy — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 18, 2021

The drive was another of the 75-yard variety and once again relied heavily on the ground game, though quarterback Emory Jones was able to find receiver Trent Whittemore for a pair of big catches between the hashes to push the Gators downfield.

With less than three minutes remaining, the Gators still trail the Crimson Tide, 31-29.

Related

WATCH: Emory Jones finishes off 99-yard touchdown drive WATCH: Florida opens second half against Alabama with TD WATCH: Malik Davis runs for Florida's first touchdown against Alabama Anthony Richardson won't play unless Emory Jones gets hurt The Gator Nation gets amped for Florida's home game vs. Alabama

List

Halftime Takeaways: Gators overwhelmed early by 'Bama but not out

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.