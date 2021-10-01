Watch: Gators are making the rounds at Sanderson Farms Championship

With the return of the Sanderson Farms Championship to The Country Club of Jackson comes … the return of roaming alligators along The Country Club of Jackson at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

A live alligator was spotted on the sixth hole at The Jackson Country Club on Friday afternoon. The club’s PGA professional Jason Prendergrast said Fuzzy was the name given for the only alligator he had encountered on the course before in 2020. Prendergrast has been with The Country Club since 2004 and came across his first alligator in two years. As of 2020, about 10-known alligators occupy bodies of water at the course.

With the animals on the course, The Country Club’s junior program began with two names: “Crocs,” for ages 3-9 and “Gators” for ages 10-and-up.

Last year, an alligator snacking on a turtle made the rounds during the event.

An alligator is seen eating a turtle on the sixth hole during the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2020, in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Round two of this year’s Sanderson Farms Championship continues through Friday evening. Will Zalatoris was the leader after the early wave of players.

Things are getting interesting on Hole 6 of the @Sanderson_Champ! pic.twitter.com/WokmyeNden — MS Golf Association (@MissGolfAssn) October 1, 2021

