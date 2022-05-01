Watch Gary Payton II's nasty poster dunk on Desmond Bane in Warriors-Grizzlies

Tristi Rodriguez
·1 min read
Watch GP2's nasty poster dunk, mean stare-down of Bane originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Gary Payton II started his first playoff game with the Warriors on Sunday and didn’t disappoint.

While Steve Kerr made the decision to start Payton II in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals likely to lock down Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, the 6-foot-3 guard showed off his athleticism on the offensive end of the court.

About midway through the first quarter, Payton II drove to the basket off a pick-and-roll with Steph Curry and absolutely punished Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane.

Payton II took flight and put Bane on a poster with an explosive monster dunk topped off with a mean staredown.

Oh, and it wouldn’t be a real Gary Payton dunk without the classic head scratch afterward.

The bully ball had the Warriors’ bench losing their minds at FedEx Forum, and NBA Twitter followed suit.

RELATED: Three key Warriors role players to watch vs. Grizzlies

Memphis may focus on Payton II's elite defensive ability, but Sunday was a wake-up call that he's much more than a top-notch defender.

