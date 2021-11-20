WATCH: Garrett Wilson snags second TD

The Ohio State Buckeyes are dominating the Michigan State Spartans and most of it has come through the air as most of us expected. Garrett Wilson is also playing a huge role in the demolishing of the Spartans as he currently has seven receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns, which are impressive numbers and makes it even more shocking when you realize that he is the third leading receiver on the day.

C.J. Stroud is making a valiant case for the Heisman Trophy as he has completed 29 of 31 passing attempts for 393 yards and six touchdowns. Check out their latest touchdown connection below: