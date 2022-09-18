Watch: Garrett Wilson scores first NFL touchdown

After the Browns marched down the field on a 90-yard touchdown-scoring drive, the Jets responded with their own touchdown drive that included a fake punt and ended with wide receiver Garrett Wilson scoring his first NFL touchdown, a two-yard pass from Joe Flacco on a beautiful route from Wilson to beat Browns rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

That score helped the Jets tie the game, 7-7, a score the Jets badly needed. Check out the touchdown.

Watch the bottom of your screen 😍 @GarrettWilson_V#NYJvsCLE on CBS pic.twitter.com/WCkCuFgwV8 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 18, 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire