Watch: Garrett Wilson makes incredible catch in training camp

With NFL training camp underway football season is quickly approaching. Teams are getting ready for the season and many players are battling for roster spots.

One player who doesn’t need to worry about getting a roster spot is former Ohio State and now New York Jets wide receiver, Garrett Wilson.

After a stellar career for the Buckeyes, Wilson went No. 10 overall to the Jets in the 2022 draft. His rookie season was phenomenal, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award as he had 1,103 receiving yards in 17 games.

With Aaron Rodgers coming in and replacing Zach Wilson as the starter, Wilson could be ready to take a step and cement himself as one of the very best receivers in the game.

He certainly possesses the talent to be one of the best receivers in the game and that was on display today with his catch in training camp.

