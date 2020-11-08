Watch: Garrett Gilbert finds CeeDee Lamb for first NFL TD

Barry Werner

This would be the mother of all stunners. It is only the second quarter but Garrett Gilbert and the Dallas Cowboys are up 10-0 on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watch as Gilbert, who is fourth or fifth-string on the Dallas depth chart, finds top draft pick CeeDee Lamb for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 10-0 lead after the PAT.


The play was good for 20 yards and six points.

Baker Mayfield was cheering on Gilbert on social media.