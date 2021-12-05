Watch: Gardner Minshew connects with Dallas Goedert on 36-yard TD Pass
Gardner Minshew starts a perfect three for three for 61 yards including his first touchdown with the Eagles!!!
Great pass to Dallas Goedert pic.twitter.com/QoAn4sEcYx
— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) December 5, 2021
Gardner Minshew started in place of an injured Jalen Hurts on Sunday, and he sizzled on his first drive, going 3-3 for 61-yards and a touchdown.
All 3 connections were to tight end Dallas Goedert, including the 36-yard touchdown pass to tie the score up 7-7.