Watch: Gardner Minshew connects with Dallas Goedert on 36-yard TD Pass

Gardner Minshew starts a perfect three for three for 61 yards including his first touchdown with the Eagles!!! Great pass to Dallas Goedert

Gardner Minshew started in place of an injured Jalen Hurts on Sunday, and he sizzled on his first drive, going 3-3 for 61-yards and a touchdown.

All 3 connections were to tight end Dallas Goedert, including the 36-yard touchdown pass to tie the score up 7-7.