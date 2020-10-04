Watch: Gardner Minshew connects with D.J. Chark for a toe-tapper of a touchdown

Two Thursday nights ago, the vaunted Jacksonville Jaguars offense struggled in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. Many thought that the offensive woes, along with those of quarterback Gardner Minshew, were due in part to missing wide receiver D.J. Chark, who was out with an injury.

Proponents of that position were given a boost when Chark caught a scoring pass early from Minshew in Jacksonville’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals:





This is a well-executed throw for the touchdown. Jacksonville uses play-action here, and Chark runs a perfect post-corner route. The receiver starts inside, showing the secondary potentially an in-breaking route, something you often see on play-action designs. But as the safety bites down to the inside, Chark cuts off his route and angles back towards the corner of the end zone. Minshew drops in the throw, Chark taps his feet, and the Jaguars are on the board again.

Perhaps this Jaguars offense is back to form with Chark in the lineup.