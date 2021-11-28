WATCH: The game-winning pass to John Metchie III in 4OT seals Iron Bowl for Tide

Alabama was held to zero points on offense through three quarters. In fact, it seemed as if the game was sealed, with the win going to Auburn in the 2021 Iron Bowl. Well, Bryce Young and the rest of the Crimson Tide did not want to go down easily.

After trading punches through three overtimes, Alabama decided it was time to put the game away.

Auburn had the first attempt in 4OT, and Kool-Aid McKinstry had a monster pass deflection to give the Crimson Tide the opportunity to walk away with the game. And that they did.

In a perfectly-executed pass play, John Metchie lost his defender and Young managed to sling over a pass that placed the ball right into Metchie’s hands. Easy score for the win.

Crimson Tide over the Tigers of Auburn, 24-22.

JOHN METCHIE CONVERTS!!! ALBAMA WINS IN FOUR OTs! 🐘 pic.twitter.com/rsPozOY5dl — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 28, 2021

Alabama plays Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship game this upcoming Saturday.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.