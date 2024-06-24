How to watch Game 3 of Texas A&M vs. Tennessee in the College World Series Finals

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) celebrates after a single against the Tennessee Volunteers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (53-13) will again attempt to win the College World Series Championship after the Tennessee Volunteers tied the series with a decisive 4-1 victory on Sunday night, taking advantage of two bad pitches that led to four late runs.

Despite the loss, Jace LaViolette's solo home run was a shining moment for the Aggies, giving them their only lead of the day at 1-0. However, A&M's inability to convert runners in scoring position and poor base running led to missed opportunities. On the other hand, senior pitcher Chris Cortez's performance was a standout for the Maroon & White, showcasing his skill and determination.

Recording seven strikeouts in four innings, Cortez's 99 pitches were more than enough to give the Aggies a chance. After his exit, freshman Kaeden Wilson was solid outside of the two aforementioned pitches that led to every Tennessee run, which is a good sign for a pitching staff that will be nearly 100% healthy heading into Monday night.

After the game, head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced that sophomore lefty Justin Lamkin, who is several days removed from throwing 15 strikeouts in two starts against Florida to advance to the Finals, will return to the mound for the decisive Game 3.

With everything on the line, expect reliever Josh Stewart and closer Evan Aschenbeck to be the next in line if the Aggies' offense can get things going. At the same time, Saturday starter Ryan Prager could also be available if needed.

Texas A&M and Tennessee will attempt to win their first national championship in program history on Monday evening. The first pitch of Game 3 is at 6 p.m. on ESPN (Watch FREE on Fubo) and ESPN+.

