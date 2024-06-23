How to watch Game 2 of Texas A&M vs. Tennessee in the College World Series Finals

Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates a home run during a NCAA College World Series game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Texas A&M (53-13) is just 27 outs away from winning the first major National Championship program history after defeating top-seeded Tennessee 9-5 on Saturday night. The Aggies' offense woke up early, scoring seven runs in the first and third innings.

Aggies' ace Ryan Prager once again demonstrated his prowess on the mound, delivering a stellar performance with unwavering confidence. He recorded six strikeouts and allowed just two earned runs after 81 pitches in four innings, a testament to his skill and dedication.

After the redshirt sophomore walked to the bench with a standing ovation, Josh Stewart relied on his nasty pitching style to get through two more innings with four Ks while allowing just two more runs. After two quick pitches from Ryan Rudis, which led to a solo Tennessee home run, elite closer Evan Aschenbeck came in.

Throwing with his usual swagger, the senior was lights out in critical moments, recording seven strikeouts with just two hits, and after 46 pitches, Aschenbeck knows that a short is likely imminent regarding the stakes at hand:

Jim Schlossnagle: "(Chris) Cortez will be a part of it, more than likely. We have to decide what to do with (Justin) Lamkin."



"There will be guys who haven't pitched yet that will have to give us something." — TexAgs (@TexAgs) June 23, 2024

Texas A&M will face Tennessee in Game 2 of the College World Series on Sunday, June 24 at 1:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ABC and be available for streaming on ESPN+.

