How to watch Game 1 of Texas A&M vs. Florida in the College World Series

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (3) hits a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (49-13) has reached the College World Series for the second time in three seasons under head coach Jim Schlossnagle. The Aggies will face a feisty Florida Gators (34-28) team on Saturday night. Both programs last met during the start of SEC play in early mid-March.

In a surprising but overall strategic move, lefty Justin Lamkin will take the mound to start the series. The sophomore actually performed much better against the Gators on March 17, striking out five while allowing just two runs on the afternoon.

If Lamkin can last more than four innings, this provides Schlossnagle with plenty of depth in the bullpen. If a victory on Saturday is in their immediate future, they can start by deploying senior Chris Cortez and reliable closer Evan Aschenbach to potentially close things out and save ace pitcher Ryan Prager for Game 2 on Monday.

With several lineup changes taking effect, sophomore pitcher Shane Sdao and star outfielder Braden Montgomery will miss the rest of the postseason due to injury.

Here is the official broadcast and streaming information ahead of Saturday night's matchup.

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT.

TV Broadcast: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 1150AM/93.7FM (local)

Web: 12thman.com

App: 12th Man Mobile App

ESPN betting line: Texas A&M -160

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: How to watch Game 1 of Texas A&M vs. Florida in the College World Series