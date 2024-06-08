Watch: Galliani jokes Camarda should ‘touch’ van Basten to ‘become like him’

During yesterday’s event for the book release of ‘There is only one President. Silvio Berlusconi, portrait of a dreamer’, Francesco Camarda also made an appearance. The former AC Milan Adriano Galliani jokingly invited him to ‘touch’ Marco van Basten.

Several well-known faces were present at the event, including Galliani, van Basten and Ricky Massara, so naturally there were many interesting quotes. Giorgio Furlani and Camarda both arrived fresh off the contract signing at Casa Milan and the youngster got to say a few words.

Before he was interviewed, however, Galliani invited him to ‘touch’ the legend van Basten as ‘you might become like him’. Camarda was then asked about comparisons between the two and said the following: “The comparison isn’t right, he’s a football god and right now I just need his blessing.”