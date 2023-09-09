Watch: Gabe Ervin Jr gets big run for Nebraska offense
On the heels of the Colorado end zone, Gabe Ervin Jr. gives the Huskers offense some breathing room as he scampers off a big run to bring the offense to the 35-yard line. So far, Ervin is putting on a class performance as he is already approaching the 100-yard mark before the half.
Catch the highlight from FOX’s social media accounts.
Gabe Ervin Jr. with a BIG gain for @HuskerFootball 💪 pic.twitter.com/I667CqbDz3
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023