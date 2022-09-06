WATCH: Gabe Davis previews Bills 2022 season with Rich Eisen Show

Many in Buffalo hope the Bills have a budding star on their hands in Gabe Davis. The wide receiver will see his first chance to be a full-time starter for the team in 2022.

The Rich Eisen Show evidently wanted to get ahead of a potential breakout year from Davis.

Davis joined the show and briefly looked back at the season that was in 2021 during a discussion. The chat then broke down his quarterback in Josh Allen and projecting ahead to next year.

Check out Davis’ full appearance in the video player above.

