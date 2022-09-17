WATCH: Gabe Davis makes cameo in hilarious Josh Allen coffee ad

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is now in the coffee business (sort of).

Like his cereal which helps raise money for good causes, the QB now has a coffee doing the same. (It can be purchased at Wegmans or through ja17coffee.com).

A commercial for it has since follow and it’s great. Allen shows his sense of humor in the ad, and there’s a great cameo from Bills receiver Gabe Davis at the end.

Check out the commercial in the YouTube clip above.

