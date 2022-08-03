WATCH: Gabe Davis highlight reel will pump you up for 2022
There are high, high hopes for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis in 2022.
Despite flashing throughout his first two NFL seasons, Davis never had a full spell as a starting player. He always entered the lineup in place of others and thrived.
Now the Bills have seen enough. He’s going to start across from Stefon Diggs on offense.
That’s what an all-time effort in the postseason against the Kansas City Chiefs does for a guy.
Not hyped enough? Well the Bills did drop a Davis highlight reel of him. Check that out below:
Let @GabeDavis13_ cook. 👨🍳@GamedayVodka | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/sMzRfHUz8e
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 11, 2022
