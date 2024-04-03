Watch as future Rutgers basketball star Dylan Harper dominates at the McDonald’s All-American Game, wins co-MVP

It was a special night for Rutgers basketball as future guard Dylan Harper put on a show at the McDonald’s All-American Game. Before a national audience on ESPN, Harper was nothing short of dominant on both ends of the court.

Harper shared the Co-MVP honors of the game with Derik Queen, a Maryland basketball commit. The East beat the West 88-86 on Tuesday night in Houston.

Harper’s teammate on the West team, Ace Bailey, will join him at Rutgers this summer. The five-star forward finished with six points.

As for Harper, he went off for 22 points, making three-of-five from three-point range. And for Rutgers basketball fans who closely track these things, he made both of his free throws.

At the McDonald’s game, Harper showed his versatility but also flashes of explosiveness while going up against elite competition.

He is the No. 3 recruit in the nation in the ESPN 100.

Rutgers commit Dylan Harper is doing his thing in the 2024 McDAAG. 👀⚔️@dy1anharper | @RutgersMBB pic.twitter.com/nQ2TVbu0Sj — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 3, 2024

Harper won a championship with Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey) this spring. He and Bailey are part of a recruiting class at Rutgers that is ranked among the top 10 players in the nation.

Bailey is the top-ranked player in the nation according to USA TODAY High School Sports.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire