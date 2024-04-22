Watch future Rutgers basketball guard Dylan Harper goes off for 30 points in the Jordan Brand Classic

Dylan Harper had a big showing at the Jordan Brand Classic, the future Rutgers guard putting up 30 points in the Sunday night showcase.

A five-star guard who committed to Rutgers in December, Harper was named the game’s Co-MVP.

The showing from Harper follows up another recent dominant performance at the McDonald’s All-American Game. Harper shared co-MVP honors in that game as well.

A guard from Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey), Harper is a cornerstone piece of the 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers, one that is a consensus top-10 class in the nation. Harper joins Ace Bailey as the first five-star players to ever commit to Rutgers.

ESPN ranks Harper as the third-best player in this class.

Bailey was the top-ranked player in the nation in the most recent USA TODAY High School Sports rankings.

Check out the Sunday night highlights from Harper, who showed everything in guiding Team Flight to a win over Team Air: His dribble-drive was on display as was his range and high-end defensive abilities.

Dylan Harper hit the game-winner and WENT OFF for 30 PTS at the @JordanClassic 😤 pic.twitter.com/4njhoiKeJQ — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) April 22, 2024

The game was held at the Barclays Center (New York City).

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire