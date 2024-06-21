Watch: Furlani refuses to comment following WeBuild’s San Siro meeting

Giorgio Furlani and Paolo Scaroni represented AC Milan at a meeting regarding the San Siro renovation plans, hosted by WeBuild technicians, and following the meeting, Furlani refused to speak on what occurred.

The San Donato project is progressing nicely, and Milan’s Mayor Beppe Sala has commented on the matter, stating that a future where both Milanese clubs have their own stadium is dangerous because they cannot co-exist.

However, this has not stopped the clubs from making progress, and things are progressing well for the Rossoneri, given they have recently received positive information about the chances of their stadiums happening, given the Lombardy Region is ready to support the Rossoneri’s bid for a new stadium.

Today, though, a meeting has taken place at Palazzo Marino with WeBuild technicians discussing their renovation plans for San Siro with representatives of the Diavolo and Inter. A decision is not expected to be made shortly, though.

Following the meeting, Milan News (via Milan Zone, seen below) intercepted Giorgio Furlani, and attempted to ask about the meeting, but the director refused to speak to the press, as can be seen in the video below.