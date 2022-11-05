WATCH: Full highlights of the Iowa Hawkeyes’ well-rounded win at the Purdue Boilermakers
Kiss that two-game losing streak against the Purdue Boilermakers goodbye. For the first time since October of 2016, Iowa has a win at Ross-Ade Stadium.
The Hawkeyes made sure it was a convincing win, too. Iowa (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) built a 17-0 first half lead and added a 75-yard touchdown run from phenom freshman running back Kaleb Johnson after intermission to race away from Purdue (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten), 24-3.
Johnson finished with 20 carries for 200 rushing yards. In the process, he became the first Hawkeye freshman since Marcus Coker in 2010 to have two 100-yard rushing games. He also finished with the second-most rushing yards in a single game by an Iowa freshman behind Coker’s 219 rushing yards against Missouri in the 2010 Insight Bowl.
Spencer Petras completed 13-of-23 passes for 192 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. Meanwhile, Iowa frustrated Aidan O’Connell and Purdue all afternoon long.
O’Connell was intercepted twice and finished just 20-of-43 passing for a season-low 168 yards. The Hawkeyes forced seven Purdue punts and turned the Boilermakers over on downs three times.
Suffice it to say, Iowa made the Hawkeye state happy all afternoon long. Here’s all of the biggest Hawkeye highlights at Purdue conveniently located in one place. Take a look below at a big day for the Hawks.
Fighting the conditions
Ope, lemme just sneak that kick in. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iOvD8TjxWY
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 5, 2022
Tory tape
Do your thing @torytaylor09 👏 #ForTheBrand | @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/WTCs6JVF9N
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022
Not a harbinger of things to come
GO OFF, CHUCK! 😎 @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/rTDprCUU03
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022
All aboard Air Petras
TIGHT END U 🐥 💪 @Samlaporta with the touchdown! @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/6CEnWtGmBr
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022
Kaevon Merriweather perfectly played for his third INT
Doughboyz on Duty 💸 😎 @Kaevon02 with his third interception of the year for @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/2NH38U4Bak
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022
Nico Ragaini with the wheels
⚡️ @HawkeyeFootball DOES IT AGAIN! @Nicoragaini21 with the wheels! pic.twitter.com/f5yGgrN0W2
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022
Seeing double
Those two first-half @HawkeyeFootball TD throws had us seeing double! 🤌
📍 @HamptonByHilton pic.twitter.com/PMlPA4r2VR
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 5, 2022
Seth Benson gets in on the INT fun
2 touchdowns 🤝 2 interceptions @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/R62AmMaKyD
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022
Kaleb Johnson is speed
"I am speed!" – @Kj_Superman2 💨
cc: @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/1iCZyvcGAJ
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022
So much for perfection
Ope 😅 pic.twitter.com/RfTskejhrU
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022
Lukas Van Ness is a monster
That @HawkeyeFootball defense 😳 pic.twitter.com/bjYKKHvwFH
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022
Freaky fast from Kaleb Johnson
FREAKY FAST TOUCHDOWN BY @Kj_Superman2 👀 🔥@HawkeyeFootball on go mode! pic.twitter.com/FGOuhHKmDz
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2022
It's a FINAL
Hawks coming home with a dub! 🤘 @HawkeyeFootball x @B1Gfootball pic.twitter.com/w8OFxGoIO7
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 5, 2022
Bringing home the dub!
Bringing home the dub! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/pjgX6qeP3I
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 5, 2022
12 straight in November, onto Wisconsin
That’s 12 straight November wins for Iowa and next weeks Wisconsin game all the sudden looks fun
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) November 5, 2022
[listicle id=12195]
Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.