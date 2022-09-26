WATCH: Full highlights of the Eagles 24-8 win over Commanders in Week 3

The Eagles thumped the Commanders 24-8 on Sunday, sacking Washington quarterback Carson Wentz nine times daily and setting offensive highs for wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

With Philadelphia preparing for Jacksonville, here are all of the highlights from Week 3 courtesy of the NFL’s YouTube page.

Jalen Hurts huge day

Hurts is averaging 305.3 passing yards and 55.7 rushing yards per game in 2022 — and no player has ever posted 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards per game for an entire season.

DeVonta Smith career day

Smith had a career day, logging eight catches for 169 yards and a touchdown.

9 sack day

Here are all nine sacks the Eagles posted on former teammate Carson Wentz.

The Commanders' OL and QB share blame for the sacks today (Sam Cosmi didn't have his best game) … but here are all 9 of them if you want to relive that experience: pic.twitter.com/8N2rOt3U35 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 26, 2022

