WATCH: Full highlights of the Eagles 24-8 win over Commanders in Week 3

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles thumped the Commanders 24-8 on Sunday, sacking Washington quarterback Carson Wentz nine times daily and setting offensive highs for wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

With Philadelphia preparing for Jacksonville, here are all of the highlights from Week 3 courtesy of the NFL’s YouTube page.

Jalen Hurts huge day

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is averaging 305.3 passing yards and 55.7 rushing yards per game in 2022 — and no player has ever posted 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards per game for an entire season.

DeVonta Smith career day

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Smith had a career day, logging eight catches for 169 yards and a touchdown.

9 sack day

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Here are all nine sacks the Eagles posted on former teammate Carson Wentz.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories