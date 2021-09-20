WATCH: Full highlights from Cardinals’ 34-33 win over Vikings

[sendtonews_embed video_id=”qSZDPvi5MP-1518429-7498″]

The Arizona Cardinals picked up a wild 34-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to start off the season 2-0 for the second straight year.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murrays had three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown. Rookie receiver Rondale Moore had seven catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in his second NFL game.

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter had three sacks. Running back Dalvin Cook had 131 rushing yards.

Cardinals kicker Matt Prater nailed a 62-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, while Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed a potential game-winning field goal from 37 yards as time expired in the game, giving the Cardinals the win.

