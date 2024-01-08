WATCH: Full highlights of Cardinals’ 21-20 loss to Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals finished their 2023 season with a 21-20 Week 18 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks. They had a 20-13 lead, missed a field goal to go up 10 with three minutes left, allowed a touchdown and a two-point conversion to give Seattle the lead and then, after setting themselves up for a game-winning 51-yard field goal, Matt Prater missed it.

Quarterback Kyler Murray had a great game. Running back James Conner had a monster game with over 200 yards from scrimmage. Rookie receiver Michael Wilson nearly had 100 receiving yards.

It wasn’t enough, though.

There were plenty of highlights and you can catch them all in the below video.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire